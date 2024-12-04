Fog advisory issued for Calgary area, motorists warned of ‘near zero’ visibility

Send this page to someone via email

While Calgarians have been basking in warmer temperatures to start December after several weeks of frigid weather to close out November, the influx of warm weather also means the city and surrounding areas have been blanketed in some thick fog.

The fog was so thick Wednesday morning (Nov. 4, 2024) that it prompted Environment Canada to issue a fog advisory for Calgary and the surrounding area.

Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said the fog results when “moist air masses move in from the Pacific and that moisture is getting caught between cool, easterly winds and warm, westerly flow coming off the mountains.”

View image in full screen The weather advisory issued for Calgary and area Wednesday morning warns of areas with dense fog and near zero visibility. Tom Reynolds/Global News

The advisory issued Wednesday warns of “dense fog with near zero visibility” and traffic cameras both in and outside the city show areas of thick fog.

Story continues below advertisement

Global Calgary traffic reporter Leslie Horton said motorists need to be careful and ensure headlights are kept on.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have the melt from yesterday, then a little bit of a freeze and then the fog and its icy icy out there,” said Horton.

Traffic cameras in and around Calgary, such as this one at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail NE show areas of thick fog. Global Calgary traffic reporter Leslie Horton advises motorists to make sure your vehicle’s headlights are turned on. City of Calgary

“Visibility has to be less than a kilometre for at least six hours for Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue a fog advisory,” said Lizee.

At noon on Wednesday, the visibility was down to less than 400 metres.

View image in full screen The fog so thick on Wednesday that it obscured views of downtown Calgary from areas just outside the downtown core. Global News

Asked how long the foggy skies will last, Lizee said, “It looks like its going to sit until the winds shift. It’s going to take a little bit of time for the southernly winds to move some of this fog out of the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada expects the advisory to be lifted late Wednesday afternoon.