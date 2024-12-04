N.S. woman, Alberta man found in burnt-out car victims of homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia said they are now investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside a burnt-out vehicle last month in Greenhill as homicides.

On Wednesday, police said that after working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, they have identified the remains of the victims as those of Kelly Trask, 32, of Truro, and Tyler Meagher, 34, of Grand Prairie, Alta.

RCMP spokesperson Cindy Bayers told Global News that police could not release details surrounding the causes of death as that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Bayers said that the two victims “were known to each other” but she was unable to provide specific details on the nature of their relationship.

The spokesperson said that Meagher has “family and friends” in Nova Scotia but could not say definitively as to why he was there.

RCMP are continuing the search for a motive and for information regarding a suspect or suspects.

“In terms of suspect, what I can say is that we are very much looking to the community for additional information,” Bayers said. “And the investigators are appealing to those, especially in the Truro and Pictou areas.”

Back on Nov. 9, the bodies were found by officers from the Pictou County District detachment inside a burnt-out vehicle in Greenhill, shortly after 2 p.m.

At the time, police said officers believed the circumstances to be “suspicious” and the major crime unit had taken charge of the case.

Six days later, RCMP issued a release saying they were looking for Trask, who had been reported missing from Truro on Nov. 14.

Police said the 32-year-old woman had last been seen in Truro on Nov. 5.