Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

First Nations want Impact Assessment Act review for massive carbon capture project in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pathways Alliance oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project'
Pathways Alliance oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project
RELATED VIDEO (From October 2022): The Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's six largest oilsands companies, said they will spend $16.5 billion before 2030 on a large carbon capture and storage facility that is the centrepiece of their net-zero-by-2050 pledge. – Oct 14, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eight First Nations in Alberta are asking that the massive carbon capture and storage project proposed by a consortium of oilsands companies be reviewed under the federal Impact Assessment Act.

The First Nations say the project proposed by the Pathways Alliance is “massive” and “unprecedented” and poses potential risks to both the environment and human health.

The Pathways Alliance group of oilsands companies is proposing to build a $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network to trap emissions from more than 20 oilsands facilities and transport them 400 kilometres away by pipeline to an underground storage hub in the Cold Lake area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pathways has already begun submitting applications for approval to the Alberta Energy Regulator, which has regulatory jurisdiction since the project’s boundaries lie entirely within the province of Alberta.

But the First Nations say the project’s potential impact on reserve land and Indigenous territory means it should be subject to federal review instead.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal Impact Assessment Act is used to determine whether certain major resource projects should go ahead, based on their expected environmental, social and economic effects.

Trending Now

The Alberta government is currently battling the federal government in court over the Impact Assessment Act’s constitutionality.

Click to play video: 'Alberta taking federal government to court over revised impact assessment law'
Alberta taking federal government to court over revised impact assessment law
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices