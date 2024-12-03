December 7 – Hope Mission

The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years. Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.
Saturday, Daryl Hooke will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts.
Hear how just $2.70 can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.
Visit HopeMission.com today and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk to the Experts.
