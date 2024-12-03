Menu

December 7 – Hope Mission

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted December 3, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years.  Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.

Saturday, Daryl Hooke will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts.

Hear how just $2.70 can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.

Visit HopeMission.com today and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk to the Experts.

 

