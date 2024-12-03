Menu

Crime

Court sees chilling video as murder trial in Surrey bus stabbing begins

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
The scene of a fatal stabbing aboard a transit bus in Surrey on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal stabbing aboard a transit bus in Surrey on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Global News
A trial is underway for the 21-year-old man accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy on a transit bus in Surrey last year.

Kaiden Mintenko has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2023 attack.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, was stabbed in the chest and later died in hospital.

RCMP investigate stabbing of 2 teens in Aldergrove

The Crown has told the court that Mintenko’s identity as the killer is not in dispute. The case, prosecutors said, will hinge on whether the killing was a case of murder or manslaughter.

On Tuesday, the court viewed chilling security video that captured the stabbing.

In the video, Mintenko can be seen punching the victim multiple times before stabbing him and fleeing the bus.

The victim’s screams and cries for help were recorded on the video.

Mintenko is alleged to be heard saying, “Watch your back,” prior to the attack.

The court also heard that there was a female with Mintenko aboard the bus the night of the killing, whose identity is also protected by a publication ban.

The court heard that she and the victim knew one another, but did not get along.

The trial before a judge alone is scheduled to run for 15 days.

