Crime

Two teens hospitalized in early morning Aldergrove stabbings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 4:17 pm
Langley RCMP are investigating the stabbing of two teens in Aldergrove overnight. Officers were called to a townhouse complex on 28th Avenue near 273rd Street just before 4 a.m.
A massive police presence descended on an Aldergrove neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, where RCMP say two teenagers were stabbed.

Langley RCMP said it was called to 28 Avenue near 274 Street around 4 a.m., where officers found one of the victims.

Police located the second victim nearby shortly afterward. Both were taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

A witness told Global News he went to check after hearing a heated argument at a property next door, where he found a teen boy with wounds to his head and neck.

The witness said the victim was bleeding heavily, and described helping put pressure on the wounds until paramedics arrived.

He said he did not recognize the victim, and that it was unclear how the fight had started.

Langley RCMP said the two victims knew each other, and that it believes the two stabbings were linked.

Police have not announced any arrests, but two youths were seen in the back of an RCMP cruiser at the scene.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

