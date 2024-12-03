Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police turn murder suspect over to U.S. marshals in 27-year-old cold case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
Undated file photo of handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have turned over a murder suspect to the U.S. Marshals Service, 27 years after the crime was committed.

Police said they were contacted by U.S. authorities earlier this year about Robert Allen Creter, 60, who faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the 1997 death of a woman in Bridgewater, N.J.

More than two decades after the homicide, advances in DNA technology led U.S. investigators to re-examine the evidence in the then still-unsolved case, which led to charges against Creter, who had been living in Winnipeg for around 20 years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

New Jersey prosecutors got in touch with Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP, and extradition proceedings were initiated so the accused could be returned to the U.S. to stand trial.

Creter was taken to Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport by police on Nov. 26, and transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Case never closed: Searching for answers in the Nicolle Hands cold case'
Case never closed: Searching for answers in the Nicolle Hands cold case
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices