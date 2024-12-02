Head of Yazidi refugee support organization back in jail for allegedly breaching bail conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Executive Director of the Yazidi Association of Manitoba who has been charged with sexual assault, was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaching bail conditions and uttering threats, according to Winnipeg police.

Hadji Hesso was originally charged Oct. 4 following a complaint by a woman who escaped the ISIS genocide of Yazidis in northern Iraq and resettled in Winnipeg.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred at the Yazidi Association office in July and August, according to charges filed in court.

Hesso was initially released following his arrest but taken back into custody on Oct. 17 for allegedly failing to comply with a release condition to not communicate with the complainant.

On Nov. 28 he was released on bail, again on the condition to have no communication with the alleged victim.

Three days later Hesso is alleged to have gone near the complainant’s home and allegedly uttered a threat.

Winnipeg Police were notified and later that night, charged him with breach of bail conditions and uttering threats.

Hesso was arraigned on the new charges Monday and remains in custody pending another court appearance Tuesday.

His lawyer Alex Steigerwald told Global News he has no comment.