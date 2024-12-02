Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
File photo of raindrops appearing on a windshield. View image in full screen
File photo of raindrops appearing on a windshield. AP Photo/Marin Independent Journal, Robert Tong
A large section of northern Alberta was under a freezing rain warning on Monday and Environment and Climate Change Canada advised drivers to prepare for the possibility of treacherous road conditions.

“Freezing rain is expected this afternoon and tonight, causing slippery conditions,” the weather agency said in a post on its website Monday morning.

“Freezing rain will begin this morning in Peace River and expand eastwards to Cold Lake late this afternoon. Freezing rain will end this evening in Peace River and by Tuesday morning in Cold Lake.”

ECCC said Fort McMurray will be near the “northern edge of the freezing rain band” and added that Highway 63 to the south will see freezing rain Monday evening.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

