Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton art exhibit shines light on Indigenous beadwork

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 9:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beadwork exhibition highlights talent of dozens of Indigenous artists'
Beadwork exhibition highlights talent of dozens of Indigenous artists
“Radical Stitch” located in Fredericton’s Beaverbrook Art Gallery, showcases beaded artwork ranging from intricate jackets to a beaded Batman. One curator says it’s about stitching together the past and the future, and demonstrating the radical nature of Indigenous identity. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The latest exhibit at Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, N.B., has something for everyone – from a handcrafted replica of an Amazon delivery bag to Batman, to brain scans.

But one thing draws them all together – every piece of the Radical Stitch exhibit is beaded by Indigenous artists.

“Radical Stitch is really one of the first large shows to focus on contemporary beadwork,” said Michelle LaVallee, one of the exhibit’s curators.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She said the exhibit’s name points to the radical nature of Indigenous identity and beadwork.

It also ties together the past and the future.

“There’s a lot of connections between the issues the artists are dealing with, but also the artists themselves,” she said.

Trending Now

In conjunction with the exhibit, the art gallery also held a beadwork sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Vendor Candace Francis said beadwork connects her to her culture.

“I think it’s so wonderful that our Indigenous artists are being showcased,” she said.

To view some of the artworks, and meet an artist, watch the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices