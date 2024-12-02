Fredericton art exhibit shines light on Indigenous beadwork

Send this page to someone via email

The latest exhibit at Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, N.B., has something for everyone – from a handcrafted replica of an Amazon delivery bag to Batman, to brain scans.

But one thing draws them all together – every piece of the Radical Stitch exhibit is beaded by Indigenous artists.

“Radical Stitch is really one of the first large shows to focus on contemporary beadwork,” said Michelle LaVallee, one of the exhibit’s curators.

She said the exhibit’s name points to the radical nature of Indigenous identity and beadwork.

It also ties together the past and the future.

“There’s a lot of connections between the issues the artists are dealing with, but also the artists themselves,” she said.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the art gallery also held a beadwork sale.

Vendor Candace Francis said beadwork connects her to her culture.

“I think it’s so wonderful that our Indigenous artists are being showcased,” she said.

