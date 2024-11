During a press conference in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed reporters about U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods coming in Canada and Mexico when he reclaims the Oval Office. “One of the things that is really important to understand is that, Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out. There's no question about it,” Trudeau said.