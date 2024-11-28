Menu

Canada

Lethbridge supportive housing project construction on schedule, on budget

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge supportive housing project construction on schedule, on budget'
Lethbridge supportive housing project construction on schedule, on budget
The project will be the first recovery-focused, supportive housing facility in the city. Jordan Prentice has an update on the project.
Construction on the Lethbridge Housing Authority’s (LHA) new, 30-unit, recovery-focused facility is on-budget, and on-schedule, estimated to open its doors to its new tenants next fall.

The LHA budgeted $10.2 million for the project, with a $1.05 million contingency provided by the City of Lethbridge. Construction began earlier this year.

Located on the city’s north side, the first-of-its-kind facility will serve as the first steps towards permanent housing for Lethbridge’s most vulnerable.

The facility will offer food services, case management, and recovery coaches to help individuals stay on track in an environment encouraging healing and independence.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

