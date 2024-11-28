Lethbridge supportive housing project construction on schedule, on budget

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on the Lethbridge Housing Authority’s (LHA) new, 30-unit, recovery-focused facility is on-budget, and on-schedule, estimated to open its doors to its new tenants next fall.

The LHA budgeted $10.2 million for the project, with a $1.05 million contingency provided by the City of Lethbridge. Construction began earlier this year.

Located on the city’s north side, the first-of-its-kind facility will serve as the first steps towards permanent housing for Lethbridge’s most vulnerable.

The facility will offer food services, case management, and recovery coaches to help individuals stay on track in an environment encouraging healing and independence.

