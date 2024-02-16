Menu

Politics

Lethbridge shelter receives $4M provincial grant for expansion

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 7:21 pm
1 min read
The province signed a memorandum of understanding with the Blood Tribe Department of Health to continue operating the Lethbridge shelter. View image in full screen
The province signed a memorandum of understanding with the Blood Tribe Department of Health to continue operating the Lethbridge shelter. Sarah Offin, Global News
The Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre is about to undergo a major renovation.

The Government of Alberta announced a $4-million capital grant on Friday, adding to the City of Lethbridge’s $1.4-million injection.

The expansion will add 125 shelter spaces and 30 stabilization spaces — a significant increase for the facility’s current 75 emergency spaces.

The province also signed a memorandum of understanding, continuing the Blood Tribe Department of Health’s management of the facility for the long term.

Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services suggests more than 90 per cent of the homeless population in Lethbridge is Indigenous.

He underscored the importance of making the shelter an Indigenous-led organization, “…to allow them to lead this process, to run the shelter in culturally appropriate ways and to work with their people and [ensure] that we’re here in a supportive way, not in a leading way.”
The facility is expected to remain open during the renovations.

