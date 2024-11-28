2nd large apartment fire in less than a month displaces Peace River residents

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a month, a large fire has broken out at an apartment building in a northwestern Alberta community.

On Thursday afternoon, the Town of Peace River said emergency crews were responding to a structure fire in the north end of the community of about 6,600 people.

Video sent to Global News showed a four-storey building with flames shooting out of the roof.

Peace River RCMP sent out a notice just after 3 p.m., saying it was setting up traffic control as officers helped the Peace River Fire Department response to the structure fire.

Mounties asked the public to avoid the north end area of 99 Street, to allow for the free flow of emergency vehicles.

Emergency services advised that anyone displaced by the fire could head to the Baytex Energy Centre (9810 73 Ave.) in Peace River.

No other details about Thursday’s fire was known.

It’s the second large fire in the northern Alberta community in less than a month.

On Oct. 30, RCMP said it was helping fire services response to a large structure fire and asked people to avoid the north side of the city, specifically in the area of 99 Street and 77 Avenue.

The town said fifteen firefighters from the Peace River, Weberville, and St. Isidore fire departments brought the fire under control within two hours.

Crews were at that scene for nine hours mopping up hot spots and ventilating the Norglen apartment building to remove smoke and toxic gases.

The fire was mostly contained to the unit where the fire started, the town said, with extensive damage caused to that apartment and some damage to the units above and below.

There was also heat and smoke damage throughout the building, and water damage to the units in the vicinity of the apartment that caught fire.

No people were injured but two cats were killed. The occupants of the 30 units were displaced.

Peace River is about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.