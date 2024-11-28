UGM Christmas Hamper Store gives families ‘the gift of choice’

Send this page to someone via email

Fifteen-year-old Rudense Le is picking out some choice items for Christmas.

“This I like, look at it,” she told Global News as she admired a new puffy coat.

“It’s awesome, the pockets are good. I can’t wait to wear this. I am so excited.”

Le, her sister and her grandmother are taking part in the Union Gospel Mission’s Christmas Hamper store.

The initiative provides a no-cost shopping experience for low-income families who may not have the same opportunities as others to land just the right Christmas gift.

“It’s a really good experience for my grandchildren,” grandmother Hazel Arnold said.

“They get to pick out the necessities. They usually go for the coats. A little bit of makeup or whatever. Things that I usually couldn’t afford.”

Arnold connected with the UGM when she came to Vancouver several years ago, as the family faced tough times after her partner passed away.

The organization helped her secure housing, and continues to offer support through initiatives like the hamper program.

Since 2017, the Christmas Hamper Store has put smiles on the faces of countless families. The room is stocked with basics like hygiene products, along with toys, clothing, kitchen supplies and grocery gift stores that are free to UGM clients.

UGM spokesperson Sarah Chew said the program is a way to offer choice and dignity to families living in a precarious position.

“This means that someone who … is struggling this Christmas, can have the gift of choice, and can feel empowered to choose how they want to celebrate Christmas and how they want to pick out gifts for their loved ones,” she said.

“That’s why we do have toys, we do have beauty products, because those things matter to kids — their experience of what they have and what they see others have, that can really affect a child. So we don’t want to see anyone miss out on hope or magic.”

This year, the hamper program will serve 2,000 people, including 400 families.

With the surging cost of living, Chew said the UGM is seeing higher demand than ever before, and she said unfortunately sometimes they do have to turn families away.

The mission is always accepting donations, including new items. But she said monetary donations are best, as they allow the charity to tailor its selection to clients.

You can find out more about the program and how to donate at the UGM website.

In the meantime, Arnold said she’s grateful she has the option to participate in the program.

“It’s just an experience that feels good from the inside of your heart to the outside,” she said.

“It’s just really heartfelt and just beyond imaginable to see your grandchildren go pick what they want knowing you couldn’t afford it, and knowing it’s possible for them.”