Man accused of firing shots on Highway 401 arrested after carjacking attempt: police

Toronto police say a man allegedly responsible for shooting at multiple vehicles along Highway 401 on Tuesday morning has been arrested following a carjacking attempt on Wednesday night in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to carjacking reports on Dundas and Carroll Streets at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a man was suffering a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital.

Police say the suspect tried to flee in the victim’s car but was chased down by officers and taken into custody.

Toronto police confirmed in an email the man they arrested was the same suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at more than 10 cars travelling on the 401 highway in Mississauga just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say no serious injuries were reported in Tuesday’s shootings.

Provincial police had earlier obtained the arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Toronto man suspected in the highway shootings and warned that he was armed and dangerous.