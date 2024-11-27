Menu

Tech

Bayridge Secondary esports team prepares for National Rocket League Championships

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Bayridge Secondary School’s Rocket League team heads to the national stage, blending gaming with teamwork and leadership development. View image in full screen
Bayridge Secondary School’s Rocket League team heads to the national stage, blending gaming with teamwork and leadership development. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf / Global News
Students at Bayridge Secondary School are trading textbooks for controllers as they prepare to represent their school and province in the Rocket League National Championships this Saturday.

“Definitely nervous, but there’s always jitters going into a big tournament like that,” said Grant Newman, one of the team members.

The Bayridge esports program, now in its third year, has grown significantly since its inception. Matthew Fox, the team’s coach, highlighted the benefits of esports for student engagement.

“It’s just a different way to engage students, right? A lot of it is similar to the way sports work—you’re getting on to teams, you’re working together, you’re collaborating, and it’s in a competitive environment,” said Fox.

The school’s team captured the national championship during its inaugural season two years ago. Returning player and championship team veteran, Evan Taillefer, is now focused on sharing his experience with new teammates.

“I try to be a good leader and not even worry about skill, but just leadership and mentorship and try to keep our heads in the game and focus on the coaching side of things,” said Taillefer.

For first-year team member Joseph Bolarinho, joining the team has been a rewarding experience both in and out of the game.

“I feel like it’s less about the game and more about the experiences with the game, teammates, making friends. Just in these couple of months with those guys, I feel like our relationship has grown a lot more as friends,” Bolarinho said.

As the team heads into the championships, they remain optimistic about their chances. Win or lose, Bayridge’s esports program is helping students develop valuable teamwork and leadership skills that will serve them well beyond the virtual field.

