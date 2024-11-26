Man who stabbed stranger inside Vancouver Tim Hortons released again

See more sharing options

A man who stabbed a stranger inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 will again be living at a halfway house in the city.

David Morin, 30, was granted statutory release in June after serving two-thirds of his three-year sentence.

He was re-arrested in October by Vancouver police for breaching the conditions of his release.

Vancouver police said in a statement that they have now been notified that Morin was re-released on Nov. 26 and they believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk of significant harm to the community.

Morin is described as six-feet-three-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Until June 25, 2025, he must abide by the following conditions: