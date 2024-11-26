Menu

Crime

Man who stabbed stranger inside Vancouver Tim Hortons released again

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
WATCH: A man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a Vancouver Tim Hortons two years ago has been released from prison and is living in a halfway house in the city. As Troy Charles reports, police believe he still poses a significant risk of harm to the community. – Jun 14, 2024
A man who stabbed a stranger inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 will again be living at a halfway house in the city.

David Morin, 30, was granted statutory release in June after serving two-thirds of his three-year sentence.

He was re-arrested in October by Vancouver police for breaching the conditions of his release.
Vancouver police said in a statement that they have now been notified that Morin was re-released on Nov. 26 and they believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk of significant harm to the community.

Morin is described as six-feet-three-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Until June 25, 2025, he must abide by the following conditions:

  • Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
  • Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.
  • Not to associate with any person involved in criminal activity.
  • Not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim.
  • Not to be in possession of knives, except for the immediate purpose of preparation and consumption of food and/or for any lawful employment purposes, unless with prior written permission from a parole supervisor.
  • Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to a parole supervisor.
