Man who stabbed stranger inside Vancouver Tim Hortons released again

A man who stabbed a stranger inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 will again be living at a halfway house in the city.
David Morin, 30, was granted statutory release in June after serving two-thirds of his three-year sentence.
He was re-arrested in October by Vancouver police for breaching the conditions of his release.
Vancouver police said in a statement that they have now been notified that Morin was re-released on Nov. 26 and they believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk of significant harm to the community.
Get breaking National news
Morin is described as six-feet-three-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
Until June 25, 2025, he must abide by the following conditions:
- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.
- Not to associate with any person involved in criminal activity.
- Not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim.
- Not to be in possession of knives, except for the immediate purpose of preparation and consumption of food and/or for any lawful employment purposes, unless with prior written permission from a parole supervisor.
- Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to a parole supervisor.
Comments