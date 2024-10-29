Menu

Crime

Vancouver police re-arrest man who stabbed stranger in Tim Hortons

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Police warn of high-risk offender living in Vancouver
WATCH: A man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a Vancouver Tim Hortons two years ago has been released from prison and is living in a halfway house in the city. As Troy Charles reports, police believe he still poses a significant risk of harm to the community. – Jun 15, 2024
The man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 has been re-arrested after breaching conditions of his statutory release.

In a release, Vancouver police said they arrested David Richard Morin on a Canada-wide warrant Monday afternoon at his Vancouver halfway house.

Morin pleaded guilty in June 2022 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in jail for the unprovoked stabbing of a stranger inside the Tim Hortons at Harbour Centre.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was waiting in line at the coffee shop when a man approached from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back and shoulder before fleeing the store, police said at the time.

Man who randomly stabbed Mexican tourist at Tim Hortons back living in Vancouver
In June, Morin was released from prison after he obtained statutory release and was living at a halfway house in Vancouver.
Vancouver Police issued a public warning when Morin was released due to his “significant risk to the community and his high risk of re-offending.”

Among the conditions of his release was a requirement to abstain from consuming illicit drugs or alcohol, police said.

The Canada-wide warrant was issued after he allegedly breached those conditions.

Morin remains in custody.

