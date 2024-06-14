Man who randomly stabbed Mexican tourist at Tim Hortons back living in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a Vancouver Tim Hortons two years ago has been released from prison and is back living in the city.

David Morin, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2022. Having completed two-thirds of that sentence, he has been granted what is known as “statutory release.”

View image in full screen David Morin, who stabbed a tourist in a Vancouver coffee shop in 2022, is back in the city living in a halfway house. Vancouver police

“He was convicted of an extremely violent, unprovoked assault,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We feel that it is extremely important to inform the public that Morin will be back living in the community because we believe that based on his history he does pose a significant risk of harm to the community.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Jan. 22, 2022 stabbing took place at the coffee chain’s Harbour Centre location, and was captured on security camera.

0:42 Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing arrested

The 25-year-old victim was waiting in line when a man approached him from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back, Vancouver police said at the time. The victim suffered critical injuries but survived.

Morin has faced numerous charges dating back to 2012, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

He was convicted on several of those charges over an incident in 2017 when he threatened a woman with a hatchet and sexually assaulted her in a Prince George hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing

Morin has been ordered to live in a Vancouver halfway house, and Addison said he has been released under numerous conditions.

Those conditions include not consuming drugs or alcohol, not possessing knives, and reporting all sexual and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

He is described as six-feet three-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him breach any of his conditions is asked to call police immediately.