Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who randomly stabbed Mexican tourist at Tim Hortons back living in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police'
Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police
Vancouver Police have arrested a man for the stabbing of a tourist, inside a downtown Vancouver coffee shop. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the seemingly unprovoked and troubling attack. But, as Catherine Urquhart reports this isn't the suspect's first brush with the law. And a warning, some of the footage, is disturbing to watch – Jan 26, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a Vancouver Tim Hortons two years ago has been released from prison and is back living in the city.

David Morin, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2022. Having completed two-thirds of that sentence, he has been granted what is known as “statutory release.”

David Morin, who stabbed a tourist in a Vancouver coffee shop in 2022, is back in the city living in a halfway house. View image in full screen
David Morin, who stabbed a tourist in a Vancouver coffee shop in 2022, is back in the city living in a halfway house. Vancouver police

“He was convicted of an extremely violent, unprovoked assault,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We feel that it is extremely important to inform the public that Morin will be back living in the community because we believe that based on his history he does pose a significant risk of harm to the community.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Jan. 22, 2022 stabbing took place at the coffee chain’s Harbour Centre location, and was captured on security camera.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing arrested'
Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing arrested

The 25-year-old victim was waiting in line when a man approached him from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back, Vancouver police said at the time. The victim suffered critical injuries but survived.

Morin has faced numerous charges dating back to 2012, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

He was convicted on several of those charges over an incident in 2017 when he threatened a woman with a hatchet and sexually assaulted her in a Prince George hotel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing'
Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing

Morin has been ordered to live in a Vancouver halfway house, and Addison said he has been released under numerous conditions.

Those conditions include not consuming drugs or alcohol, not possessing knives, and reporting all sexual and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

He is described as six-feet three-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him breach any of his conditions is asked to call police immediately.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices