Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberals set to announce immigration system changes, sources say

By Mackenzie Gray & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal Immigration Minister on Canada further limiting international students'
Federal Immigration Minister on Canada further limiting international students
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller discusses his government's decision to further trim the number of international students granted permits to study in Canada. – Sep 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is set to announce major changes to Canada’s immigration system on Thursday, three sources tell Global News.

It comes amid a push from up to 30 backbench Liberal MPs to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quit.

One of those sources said there will be a reduction in the number of permanent residents admitted to Canada on an annual basis in future years and changes to temporary immigration streams.

Canada has planned to admit 500,000 permanent residents in 2025 and had planned to maintain this target in 2026. The number of permanent residents admitted on an annual basis has increased by 59 per cent since the Liberals first came to power.

Click to play video: 'Freeland admits Canada’s immigration system has seen ‘some abuses’ with international students, temporary foreign workers'
Freeland admits Canada’s immigration system has seen ‘some abuses’ with international students, temporary foreign workers
Trending Now

Both Trudeau and Immigration Marc Miller hinted at major changes to immigration streams at the Liberal cabinet retreat.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking at the various streams to make sure that as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration,” Trudeau said on Aug. 28.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2023, there were more than 2,500,000 temporary residents in Canada, accounting for 6.2 per cent of the population.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices