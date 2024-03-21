For the 1st time, Canada will set targets for temporary residents

For the first time, the Canadian government will set targets for temporary residents allowed into the country, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says.
This is being done, Miller said, to ensure “sustainable” growth in the number of temporary residents coming into Canada.
Miller said, currently, temporary residents make up 6.2 per cent of Canada’s entire population. Over the next three years, the government plans to bring that percentage down to five per cent.
The minister said he will be holding meetings with representatives of provincial governments in early May to work out the details of the temporary residents levels plan.
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said the government was also changing the way Canadian businesses hire foreign workers.
The numbers of temporary workers would be slashed by 30 per cent, except for health care and construction.
He also said a Labour Market Impact Assessment, which allows a business to hire foreign workers if Canadian workers are not available, will only be valid for six months, instead of 12.
More to come.
