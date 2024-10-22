Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in connection with string of downtown sexual assaults

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police car. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. File / Global News
A Winnipeg man is facing charges in multiple sexual assaults that took place between early June and late September around the downtown area.

Police said the suspect, 27, was arrested without incident on Sterling Lyon Parkway Sunday. He’s been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

The victims range in age from 19-41 years old, and in every case, the incidents happened in the evening or at night, and the suspect is alleged to have approached the women from behind.

The suspect and victims weren’t known to each other prior to the attacks.

Police said the man was identified with the help of Manitoba RCMP and was released on an undertaking after his arrest. Sex crimes officers continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Unknown man suspected in multiple sexual assaults: Winnipeg police'
Unknown man suspected in multiple sexual assaults: Winnipeg police
