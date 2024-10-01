Unknown man suspected in multiple sexual assaults: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected in a string of sexual assaults over three days.

In each incident, the man allegedly groped a woman from behind before running away. Six adult women reported the assaults, police said.

The incidents took place from Sept. 25 to 28 on Balmoral Street, Main Street at Assiniboine Avenue, Hargrave Street at Ellice Avenue, Edmonton Street, and Granite Way at Osborne Street.

The man is described as having a thin build and is between five feet four inches and five feet eight inches in height. He was wearing a hoodie and may have been wearing eyeglasses.

The sex crimes unit is working on finding a surveillance image of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the areas the incidents occurred can call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

