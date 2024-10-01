Menu

Crime

Unknown man suspected in multiple sexual assaults: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police allege sexual assaults took place between Sept. 25 and 28 and say they are looking for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected in a string of sexual assaults over three days.

In each incident, the man allegedly groped a woman from behind before running away. Six adult women reported the assaults, police said.

The incidents took place from Sept. 25 to 28 on Balmoral Street, Main Street at Assiniboine Avenue, Hargrave Street at Ellice Avenue, Edmonton Street, and Granite Way at Osborne Street.

The man is described as having a thin build and is between five feet four inches and five feet eight inches in height. He was wearing a hoodie and may have been wearing eyeglasses.

The sex crimes unit is working on finding a surveillance image of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the areas the incidents occurred can call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

