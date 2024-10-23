Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are set to make an announcement Wednesday morning about efforts to crack down on dangerous driving.

Police said they’ve received multiple complaints from residents, and are tackling the issue with an initiative called Project Stunt Driving, which has led to 65 provincial offence notices issued so far.

Divisional Cmdr. Max Waddell will speak to media at 11 a.m. Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.