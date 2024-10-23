Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg West District Divisional Commander Max Waddell to speak about Project Stunt Driving.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are set to make an announcement Wednesday morning about efforts to crack down on dangerous driving.

Police said they’ve received multiple complaints from residents, and are tackling the issue with an initiative called Project Stunt Driving, which has led to 65 provincial offence notices issued so far.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Divisional Cmdr. Max Waddell will speak to media at 11 a.m. Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: '‘Headlights flying through the air’: No injuries in dramatic Winnipeg car crash'
‘Headlights flying through the air’: No injuries in dramatic Winnipeg car crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices