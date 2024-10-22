Italian surfer dies after being impaled by swordfish in ‘freak accident’

Send this page to someone via email

An Italian woman died last week after she was impaled by a swordfish bill into her chest while surfing in Indonesia.

In tributes to 36-year-old Giulia Manfrini, her loved ones have called her death a “freak accident.”

Manfrini was surfing in the waters of the Mentawai Islands Regency when she was impaled by the swordfish, the acting head of the Mentawai Islands’ Disaster Management Agency, Lahmudin Siregar, told local media.

Siregar said Manfrini was “unexpectedly” struck by the swordfish’s long, pointed bill while off the coast of Sumatra. He told the state news agency Antara that the impact caused a wound two inches (about five centimetres) deep.

Manfrini reportedly signalled for help and was brought to a local medical centre by two witnesses who also performed first aid. She did not survive. Her official cause of death has not yet been released.

The resort where Manfrini was staying at the time said she died in a “sad accident while surfing one of the friendliest waves in the region.”

The statement from Hidden Bay Resort Mentawais said Manfrini died “almost immediately” and there was “nothing we could do.”

Manfrini’s body is being repatriated with the resort’s support, the company said.

Manfrini was a co-founder of the U.K.-based company Awave, a travel agency centred around surfing.

In a post to social media, Manfrini’s business partner said she suffered a “freak accident” but “died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved.”

“Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn’t be saved,” co-founder James Colston wrote.

Colston called Manfrini the “lifeblood” of the company and said she will be remembered for her “infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life,” as well as her “smile, laugh and endless Stoke.”

Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of Manfrini’s hometown, Venaria, said their community was “shocked” by news of Manfrini’s death, and is now left feeling “powerless.”

Giulivi sent well wishes to Manfrini’s family on behalf of the entire city.

Swordfish attacks are extremely rare, research suggests, but are not entirely unheard of. It is unclear if this swordfish attacked Manfrini, or if she surfed into the animal.

As the name implies, a swordfish’s bill has incredibly sharp edges like its namesake weapon. The species uses its bill to catch food by slashing side to side to cut apart prey, or likely for defence.