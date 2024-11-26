Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No jail time for man driving unlit farm vehicle in fatal Delta, B.C. crash

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 4:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deadly Delta farm vehicle crash case hears sentencing submissions'
Deadly Delta farm vehicle crash case hears sentencing submissions
WATCH: The driver of a farm vehicle involved in a deadly crash nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty. He was driving a bean harvester on a highway in Delta, when a car slammed into him, killing the driver. Kristen Robinson was in court as sentencing submissions were heard – Aug 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man who was driving an unlit farm vehicle involved in a deadly Delta, B.C., crash three years ago won’t spend time behind bars.

Jasdeep Singh Sandhu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in the October 2021 crash on Highway 17A. He was operating a slow-moving 14,500-kg bean harvester when 77-year-old Joan Sherry slammed into it from behind and died.

On Tuesday, B.C. Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris sided with Sandhu’s defence, handing him a suspended sentence with three years of probation.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta'
Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta

The conditions of the sentence include a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the first year, along with a ban on nighttime driving and a ban on operating anything larger than a four-door vehicle for the first year. He must also complete 150 hours of community service.

Story continues below advertisement

At a sentencing hearing in September, Sandhu apologized for his role in the crash, tearfully telling the court, “If I could change the events of that day I would do so in a heartbeat.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The court has previously heard that the slow-moving bean harvester had no rear lights, no red flags and no wide-load signage.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta'
No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta

The person who was supposed to be driving a pilot car accompanying it was taking a shower and had planned to meet Sandhu halfway to his destination.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year conditional sentence and a five-year driving ban, arguing the collision was entirely Sandhu’s fault and the product of intentional risk-taking.

Sandhu’s defence argued he had suffered a “momentary lapse in judgment.”

Criminal charges were not initially recommended, but that changed after an independent review of the Delta police investigation.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices