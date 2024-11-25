Saskatchewan-born athletes ready for puck drop on PWHL’s second season

After the whirlwind that was the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League last year, stars like Emily Clark are excited for a bit more familiarity ahead of the 2024-25 PWHL campaign.

“We were all rookies last year and now we have some new faces which is really fun,” said Clark.

The puck will drop on the second season of the PWHL on Saturday across the league’s six markets, this after millions across North America tuned in and attended games over the league’s landmark inaugural season.

Four Saskatchewan-born athletes hit the ice last winter in Boston, New York, Toronto and Ottawa, with the latter being home for Clark in her first season of professional hockey.

Hailing from Saskatoon, Clark would finish the season fourth in PWHL Ottawa scoring with four goals and 15 points in 24 games to finish just three points outside of the playoff picture.

“Knowing how many moments last year you were a part of history live was very special,” said Clark. “I’ll always be proud to be a part of that. Year two under our team’s belt, under the league’s belt, I think this year will be a lot more about the hockey and your team.”

She will be returning for a second season with the newly-named Ottawa Charge, while fellow Saskatoon native Sophie Shirley will hit the ice with the Boston Fleet after falling to the Minnesota Frost in the inaugural Walter Cup Final last spring.

Shirley would end her season with three goals and five points in 20 games with Boston, while adding another goal during their playoff run.

In New York meanwhile, Prince Albert’s Brooke Hobson will patrol the blueline for the Sirens once again in 2024-25 after finishing with a goal and five points in New York’s final four games of the season before missing playoffs.

A possibility of a fourth Saskatchewan player in the PWHL’s second season could come in Toronto, with Prince Albert product Kaitlin Willoughby being invited to Scepters training camp for the second season in a row.

Cracking the Toronto roster last year out of camp before playing in 28 regular season and playoff games, Willoughby said she’s played with a greater deal of confidence this fall.

“I told myself I’ve been in this position before and I know it’s possible,” said Willoughby. “Obviously there’s a ton of great talent that is coming to this team, of girls trying out that we’re a part of the team last year. So it’s just trying not to compare yourself to others and knowing that you have a unique skill set you bring to this team.”

Major changes to the PWHL this season include an expansion of the league schedule from 24 games per team to 30, a ‘PWHL Takeover Tour’ which will see all six teams play games in NHL buildings across North America and the addition to the latest NHL-series video game.

The biggest change will be on the ice with all six franchises now sporting their own unique names, logos and jerseys after using generic, city-based monikers during the inaugural season.

“It’s a big step that we took,” said Hobson. “It’s nice now when people ask what team you’re on. You can say ‘the Sirens’ and it just sounds a little better.”

Looking to ride the wave of momentum that last season brought, it’s the play on the ice that players are pointing to which will do most of the talking this winter.

“This is something that we all dreamed of growing up and never had,” said Shirley. “Now that it’s finally here, I think we’re going to continue to do those things to make sure it continues to grow.”

Shirley and the Fleet will visit the Toronto Scepters on Saturday, while Clark’s first game of the season will come later in the day facing the Montreal Victoire.

The Sirens and Hobson will also hit the road on opening weekend, as they’ll battle the defending-champion Minnesota Frost on Sunday.