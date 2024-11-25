Menu

Crime

Husband in custody after woman killed inside East Vancouver home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person charged in Vancouver weekend homicide'
One person charged in Vancouver weekend homicide
A young woman is dead and a young man is in hospital after an attack on Vancouver's east side. The woman was killed in the Joyce-Collingwood area, and as Julia Foy reports, at this point police aren't sure why she died.
Vancouver police have now identified the woman killed inside a home on the city’s east side this weekend.

Roshnee Gurung, 26, was found dead inside a home in the area of Rupert Avenue and Euclid Street.

Neighbours said they heard “some sort” of disturbance on Friday night but it is unclear what happened.

Vancouver police are not saying how Gurung died but the suspect in custody is her husband, 46-year-old Tenzin Choigey.

He has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Choigey is also charged with the aggravated assault of a 27-year-old man who sustained serious injuries in the incident, police said.

Details have not been released about the connection between Gurung and the man who was injured.

Choigey remains in custody at this time.

–With files from Julia Foy.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

