Husband in custody after woman killed inside East Vancouver home

Vancouver police have now identified the woman killed inside a home on the city’s east side this weekend.

Roshnee Gurung, 26, was found dead inside a home in the area of Rupert Avenue and Euclid Street.

Neighbours said they heard “some sort” of disturbance on Friday night but it is unclear what happened.

Vancouver police are not saying how Gurung died but the suspect in custody is her husband, 46-year-old Tenzin Choigey.

He has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Choigey is also charged with the aggravated assault of a 27-year-old man who sustained serious injuries in the incident, police said.

Details have not been released about the connection between Gurung and the man who was injured.

Choigey remains in custody at this time.

–With files from Julia Foy.