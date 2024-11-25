Toronto mother now charged with 2nd-degree murder in her baby’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police have upgraded charges against the mother of a four month old baby boy to second-degree murder following an autopsy after the infant was found with critical injuries by officers and later died.

Police said on the morning of Nov. 20, officers were called to an apartment building on Roselawn Avenue, near Eglinton and Marlee avenues, for a report of a missing baby boy by the child’s father.

The boy was found by officers with critical, life-threatening injuries and despite life-saving measures the infant died in hospital, police said.

Police called the incident “suspicious” but did not reveal the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Global News cameras captured detectives towing a dumpster onto a police flatbed tow truck from the back of the building.

A 30-year-old Toronto woman was charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life. In an update on Monday, following an autopsy, police have now charged her with second-degree murder.

Police did not reveal the results of the autopsy.