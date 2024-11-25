Menu

Entertainment

Ben Mulroney daily talk show launches on 640 Toronto

By Staff Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 10:50 am
2 min read
Ben Mulroney attends the ArtsConnection 2016 Benefit Celebration at 583 Park Avenue on May 23, 2016 in New York City. View image in full screen
Ben Mulroney attends the ArtsConnection 2016 Benefit Celebration at 583 Park Avenue on May 23, 2016 in New York City. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Ben Mulroney has arrived on Canadian airwaves with his own show.

On Monday, Corus Entertainment announced the launch of The Ben Mulroney Show, a brand-new talk program set to drive thought-provoking conversations across Canada.

Debuting Nov.25 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on 640 Toronto, the nationally syndicated show features Mulroney, who, with the help of listeners, will offer commentary, discussion and in-depth interviews on Canada’s most pressing current events.

Click to play video: 'Brian Mulroney’s eldest son Ben opens up about his family’s grief'
Brian Mulroney’s eldest son Ben opens up about his family’s grief
For the first hour of the program, The Ben Mulroney Show will focus on topics directly impacting those living in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and Ontario, followed by a national scope for the last two hours, which will be syndicated across Corus’ Talk network.

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch The Ben Mulroney Show and introduce myself again to listeners from coast to coast,” said Mulroney. “My promise is simple: to create a show that focuses on what matters to listeners — combining fun, energetic and raw hosting.”

Ben joined 640 Toronto as the host of weekend mornings over a year ago, engaging listeners with the most pressing topics. An active member of the community, he recently hosted a radiothon on November 23 in support of the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our daytime lineup of programming, and believe listeners will love this new dynamic program,” said National Director, Talk Radio, Mike Bendixen. “Ben’s already solid relationship with Canadian media, politics and hot-button topics will make for an exciting show.”

The Ben Mulroney Show will be nationally syndicated Monday to Friday across Corus’ Talk network of stations, appearing in the following timeslots:

AM 980: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
QR Calgary AM 770: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
880 CHED: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
680 CJOB: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
980 CKNW: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Global News and 640 Toronto are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

