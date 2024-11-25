Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘They’re my heroes’: Hockey ceremony acknowledges those who saved referee’s life

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton heroes recognized '
Fredericton heroes recognized 
At a hockey game in August, referee Brett Eagles suddenly collapsed — he was suffering a cardiac arrest. But the quick thinking of first responders in attendance saved his life. On Sunday, they were recognized as heroes. Global’s Anna Mandin reports. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brett Eagles was officiating a game at the beginning of the Maritime Hockey Summit in August when he collapsed.

“I remember waking up in the hospital wondering why my chest hurt so bad,” he said.

He’d suffered a cardiac arrest.

But the quick thinking of local attendees kept him alive — bringing him back to life twice while they waited for first responders, according to Roger Shannon, owner of the Fredericton Riverview Ford Red Wings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They’re my heroes. Without them and without the quick response of each individual that was there, I wouldn’t be here,” Eagles said.

Trending Now

On Sunday, those attendees and paramedics were recognized as part of the hockey team’s annual first responders’ game — giving Eagles a chance to meet the people who saved his life.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what today is for me – it’s not about me, it’s about the heroes,” he said.

To meet a couple of Eagles’ heroes and learn more about what happened, watch the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices