‘They’re my heroes’: Hockey ceremony acknowledges those who saved referee’s life

Brett Eagles was officiating a game at the beginning of the Maritime Hockey Summit in August when he collapsed.

“I remember waking up in the hospital wondering why my chest hurt so bad,” he said.

He’d suffered a cardiac arrest.

But the quick thinking of local attendees kept him alive — bringing him back to life twice while they waited for first responders, according to Roger Shannon, owner of the Fredericton Riverview Ford Red Wings.

“They’re my heroes. Without them and without the quick response of each individual that was there, I wouldn’t be here,” Eagles said.

On Sunday, those attendees and paramedics were recognized as part of the hockey team’s annual first responders’ game — giving Eagles a chance to meet the people who saved his life.

“That’s what today is for me – it’s not about me, it’s about the heroes,” he said.

