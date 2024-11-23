Leafs’ Matthews says Wednesday return possible

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Auston Matthews is back in Toronto and says a return to action Wednesday is possible after the injured Maple Leafs captain visited a doctor in Germany.

Matthews has missed seven games with an undisclosed upper-body ailment but skated Saturday morning at Ford Performance Centre ahead of the Maple Leafs’ practice.

The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal scorer told reporters the injury flared up during the pre-season and worsened early in the campaign.

Matthews mentioned he spent about five days overseas to receive a second opinion from a doctor he trusted and had previously consulted.

Toronto hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday before travelling to Florida on Wednesday for a game against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs (12-6-2) have gone 6-1-0 without their superstar in the lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.