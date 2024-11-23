SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs’ Matthews says Wednesday return possible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Auston Matthews is back in Toronto and says a return to action Wednesday is possible after the injured Maple Leafs captain visited a doctor in Germany.

Matthews has missed seven games with an undisclosed upper-body ailment but skated Saturday morning at Ford Performance Centre ahead of the Maple Leafs’ practice.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season'
Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season
Story continues below advertisement

The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal scorer told reporters the injury flared up during the pre-season and worsened early in the campaign.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Matthews mentioned he spent about five days overseas to receive a second opinion from a doctor he trusted and had previously consulted.

Toronto hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday before travelling to Florida on Wednesday for a game against the Panthers.

Trending Now

The Maple Leafs (12-6-2) have gone 6-1-0 without their superstar in the lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices