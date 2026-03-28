Swiss Army Barnes does it all for Raptors

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TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is, theoretically, a power forward. But 73 games into the Toronto Raptors season, he’s played extended time at every position.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday it was time to play point guard with regular starter Immanuel Quickley out with plantar facitiis in his right foot. Barnes excelled in the role with 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds as Toronto rolled to a 119-106 victory.

“I’m just waiting for the day when Scottie is gonna tell me, ‘Coach, this is too much I’ve been asking you to do,'” joked Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. “Play three, play four, play point guard, play five.

“Go guard the point guard, go guard the five. He’s just going to do everything that he needs to do to help our team and to win the game.”

Barnes had more than 10 assists for a third consecutive game, a career high. It was also his career-best 27th double-double of the season, surpassing the 26 he had last campaign.

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“It doesn’t matter where I need to be on the floor, I’m just going to try and do what I can to try and win the game,” said Barnes. “Whatever it is, starting point guard, guarding the five, playing point, playing forward.”

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The two-time all star also had two steals and three blocks in 36:29 of playing time as Rajakovic rested all of his starters with a little over two minutes left to play.

Rajakovic said that although the six-foot-eight Barnes’s size makes him a forward, he’s got a playmaker’s instincts.

“He’s a pass-first player. He likes to move, to pass, he likes to find his teammates. He is exceptional in transition,” said Rajakovic. “We were getting stops early in the game, and he was really pushing the ball in transition and all he does is scanning the floor.

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“It really allows him, with his size and his athletic ability, to play over the top of the defence.”

Second-year player Ja’Kobe Walter started in Quickley’s place. He was one of four Raptors who scored 18 points, and he doled out four assists with Barnes bearing the playmaking load.

Both Barnes and Rajakovic had high praise for Walter’s efforts.

“His shooting is just something that we need on our team,” said Barnes of Walter, who went 6-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-10 on three-pointers. “He’s been on fire. Every shot he takes it looks like it’s going in.

“Sometimes we get in these situations where we’re not making shots, but we can count on him to be able to play defence and make shots.”

Rajakovic said that Walter has been making an impact for the Raptors in two ways.

“He did a really good job defensively, pressuring the ball. He really set a tone on (Pelicans guard) Jeremiah Fears tonight and he’s shooting the ball really well,” said Rajakovic. “He’s good out there for us and the whole team trusts him.

“He plays so hard so there is not much you can object to when he plays that hard.”

Rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles left the game early with back spasms. He finished with nine points and two rebounds.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.