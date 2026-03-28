Canada battles back to tie Iceland 2-2

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Jesse Marsch mapped out a plan for his players at halftime.

Canada trailed Iceland in an international men’s soccer friendly after gifting the visitors a pair of goals.

The team in red came out of its locker room on the front foot, eventually got the game back even, and looked likely to snatch a late winner.

Then an increasingly familiar — and concerning — trend ahead of this summer’s World Cup once again bubbled to the surface Saturday.

Jonathan David scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half before Tajon Buchanan was shown a straight red card as Canada salvaged a 2-2 draw.

“I was calm,” Marsch, the Canadian head coach, said of his mid-match message. “What I said to them is, ‘We’re still on top of the game, and if we push the tempo more, we’re going to find the first goal, we’re going to find the second goal, and then we’re going to get the winner.’

Story continues below advertisement

“The only thing that got interrupted in there was the red card.”

Buchanan was sent off in the 80th minute for an elbow to the head of Iceland midfielder Mikael Egiil Ellertsson as the ball was rolling out of play.

The sequence marked the third straight game, and fourth time in the last eight, Canada has seen red.

“We’re physical, we play hard, but we’re not a dirty team,” said Marsch, who disagreed with Buchanan’s dismissal. “I’m not worried about developing a reputation, but certainly cards like that can change momentum in tournaments.”

Orri Steinn Oskarsson had both goals for Iceland.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 29th-ranked Canadians are preparing to co-host this summer’s World Cup with the United States and Mexico, while Iceland — No. 74 when FIFA’s last official list was released in mid-January — failed to qualify.

Story continues below advertisement

Oskarsson took advantage of a horrendous pass from Canadian centre back Kamal Miller before moving in alone and beating goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead.

The striker for Spanish club Real Sociedad doubled the advantage in the 21st after Ellertsson beat right back Niko Sigur to a ball in midfield. Oskarsson took a quick feed on the run and steadied himself before another nice finish.

“Every moment that we’ve talked about is preparing us for the World Cup,” St. Clair said. “We don’t want to be in that situation, but you could go down to 2-0 and you’ve got to be able to fight back.”

Canada got one back in the 67th minute when David coolly buried a penalty after Buchanan was fouled by Ellertsson. The striker for Italian giants Juventus added his second of the afternoon from the spot in the 76th when substitute Daniel Jebbison was also taken down in the area before Buchanan was sent for an early shower.

Minus some key defensive personnel due to injury for the March international window — including captain and star left back Alphonso Davies — Canada now turns its attention to Tuesday’s match against No. 47 Tunisia back at BMO Field in another exhibition game with plenty on the line for players looking to secure roster spots or impress with the World Cup some 75 days away.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada opens its tournament June 12 in Toronto against the winner of a European playoff set for Tuesday between No. 13 Italy and No. 66 Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Canadians will then travel west to face Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

“Every moment we’re together right now is an opportunity to make a continued impression, a lasting impression,” Marsch said. “But I don’t want them to feel so much pressure on them. I want them to just continue to try to put to practice the things that we want to see.”

The Canadians played their first game at the upgraded BMO Field — the venue will be known as “Toronto Stadium” during the World Cup — which features a steep, not-for-the-faint-of-heart temporary north stand that’s part of a 17,000-seat expansion set to push capacity over 45,000.

Cyle Larin hit the side netting with a header off a corner five minutes into the second half as Canada started to push. David was then denied by Olaffson in the box in the 59th.

Marsch shook things up moments later with three substitutions, including a debut for Marcelo Flores of Georgetown, Ont., after he recently switched allegiances from Mexico to Canada.

“Amazing (to) finally get the Maple Leaf on,” the 22-year-old midfield motor with dyed-red corns rows said after helping spark the comeback. “Very proud.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada headed into its March camp minus a number of important pieces — headlined by its talismanic leader.

Davies suffered a strained hamstring earlier this month after returning from a torn knee ligament, while midfielder Stephen Eustáquio (hematoma) and striker Promise David (hip surgery) also didn’t make the trip to Toronto. Right back Alistair Johnston (hamstring surgery) and centre back Moïse Bombito (fractured tibia) are two other core pieces in defence unavailable for the games against Iceland and Tunisia.

“Their Canadian spirit is so clear,” Marsch said of Saturday’s response. “They’re so committed to everything. They never back down there … that mentality and mindset really served us well.

“And will continue to serve us well.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.