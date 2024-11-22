Teen shot and killed by RCMP in Norway House

See more sharing options

RCMP in Norway House say officers shot and killed a teen boy in the community.

It happened early Friday morning just before 2 a.m. in Norway House.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was agitated and armed with an edged weapon in a home. Officers arrived and the teen was outside, refusing to listen to police demands to drop the weapon.

That’s when an officer shot the boy. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Manitoba’s police watchdog is now investigating the incident.

In a statement, Norway House Cree Nation says it has established a dedicated team to oversee and implement measures to address the issue of drugs and violence within the community.

“We have reached out to Indigenous Services Canada and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak to discuss the provision of immediate additional resources and support for our Nation,” the statement reads.