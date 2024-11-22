B.C. business ‘review bombed’ in case of MAGA mistaken identity

Send this page to someone via email

An Abbotsford, B.C., florist says they are being “review bombed” online over a case of mistaken identity.

Keri McKinley told Global News the negative online reviews began appearing after the U.S. election.

She believes she’s being targeted because her business, Everbloom Designs, is being confused with a flower shop in Tennessee called Everbloom Design.

The owner of the U.S. flower shop drew the ire of MAGA supporters, after saying they would no longer do business with supporters of U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump.

2:15 Consumer Matters: How to spot a fake online review

McKinley said she has no public stance on U.S. politics, and that her business welcomes all customers.

Story continues below advertisement

“There has been an impact on sales. And again, like directly we get we have gotten phone calls from people yelling and screaming,” she explained.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s really hard on my staff. We try to provide a really safe, healthy environment for my coworkers and the people who work at Everbloom. And when something like that is going on, it is really … hard on us.”

McKinley said since she shared her story online, she’s seen a counter-flood of positive online reviews from the business’s actual customers.