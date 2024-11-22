Menu

Politics

B.C. business ‘review bombed’ in case of MAGA mistaken identity

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 9:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford florist mistakenly ‘review-bombed’ by MAGA supporters'
Abbotsford florist mistakenly ‘review-bombed’ by MAGA supporters
WATCH: An Abbotsford florist is getting 'review bombed' online over a case of mistaken identity.
An Abbotsford, B.C., florist says they are being “review bombed” online over a case of mistaken identity.

Keri McKinley told Global News the negative online reviews began appearing after the U.S. election.

She believes she’s being targeted because her business, Everbloom Designs, is being confused with a flower shop in Tennessee called Everbloom Design.

The owner of the U.S. flower shop drew the ire of MAGA supporters, after saying they would no longer do business with supporters of U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: How to spot a fake online review'
Consumer Matters: How to spot a fake online review
Trending Now

McKinley said she has no public stance on U.S. politics, and that her business welcomes all customers.

“There has been an impact on sales. And again, like directly we get we have gotten phone calls from people yelling and screaming,” she explained.

“It’s really hard on my staff. We try to provide a really safe, healthy environment for my coworkers and the people who work at Everbloom. And when something like that is going on, it is really … hard on us.”

McKinley said since she shared her story online, she’s seen a counter-flood of positive online reviews from the business’s actual customers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

