London Knights pull off huge comeback against Owen Sound to keep winning streak alive

With under 90 seconds to go in the third period the London Knights trailed the Owen Sound Attack 3-1.

Just 90 seconds later they were headed to overtime tied 3-3.

Kasper Halttunen and Oliver Bonk scored goals 38 seconds apart at 18:38 and then 19:16 of the third period to come back and then went on to win the game 4-3 in a shootout to push their winning streak to 13 games.

Logan Hawery took a pass from Denver Barkey who was in behind the Owen Sound net, and the 2024 1st-round pick buried the puck behind Los Angeles Kings draft pick Carter George to give London a 1-0 lead at 1:03 of the second period.

Easton Cowan earned the second assist to stretch his regular season point streak to 53 consecutive games.

Sam McCue brought Owen Sound back and then put them in the lead with a pair of second period goals as Owen Sound led 2-1 through 40 minutes.

McCue is the younger brother of former Knight Max McCue and leads Owen Sound in scoring.

Bruce McDonald extended the Attack lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period and then Owen Sound killed off a 5-on-3 London power play to keep the score there, but that only added to the drama as Halttunen and Bonk scored

Austin Elliott of the Knights faced two Attack breakaways in overtime. He stopped Pierce Mbuyi and forced Bruce McDonald to shoot wide.

The save of OT (and the entire game) came at the other end of the ice when Will Nicholl slid a pass to Halttunen in the slot and he stepped into a one-timer aimed at an empty side of the net. George stuck out the paddle of his stick in desperation and made the save.

Cowan and Jacob Julien scored shootout goals for London and Elliott made four saves on five shootout attempts.

The Knights outshot the Attack 18-4 in the third period and 38-24 in the game.

Owen Sound held the number one power play unit in the league to an 0-for-5 in the game.

The Attack were 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Diaco starring in Sweden

Londoner and former Knight George Diaco is off to a great start in his second season in the Swedish Hockeyettan. Diaco leads Vasterviks IK in goals with 11 in 18 games. Diaco also has seven assists and is the highest-scoring Canadian born player in the league. Diaco won an OHL championship with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2022 and then finished his Ontario Hockey League career in his hometown as he helped the nights advance to the OHL Championship series in 2023.

Up next

London heads for mid-Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 23 for their second game in a three-day span where they will face the Saginaw Spirit.

The Knights and Saginaw have split their two meetings so far this year with each team winning in the other team’s building.

London has won 16 of their last 17 games and their only loss in that span was to the Spirit on Oct. 18 at Canada Life Place

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.