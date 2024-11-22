Saskatchewan expands Trikafta coverage for cystic fibrosis

Send this page to someone via email

Cystic fibrosis has traditionally been considered a fatal disease. But thanks to medical advancements and treatments, many patients now live longer, healthier lives.

Patients in Saskatchewan may have even brighter outlooks thanks to expanded coverage for the drug Trikafta.

The provincial government announced it was expanding coverage for the drug to include patients with 152 rare genetic mutations. This change will extend eligibility to the majority of cystic fibrosis patients in Saskatchewan.

“We are pleased to expand coverage for this treatment for more Saskatchewan people with cystic fibrosis,” said Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill. “We know that Trikafta improves the quality of life for patients, so expanding coverage to include these rare genetic mutations means more CF patients and their families will benefit for years to come.”

Among those who have benefitted from Trikafta are people like Lorna McEwan, who says the drug has helped her stay out of hospital and feel healthier.

“I had been on the drug for three years now and it has given a new lease on life,” McEwan said. “The last time I was in the hospital, I was looking at probably going on oxygen when I got out because I was having a very hard time breathing… Within 24 hours of taking the drug, there was a huge change.

“I am doing stuff I never dreamed I would do.”

Trikafta helps to remove mucous caused by the disease. According to McEwan, it not only improved her health but also her sense of purpose.

“I know in my family alone, it has been a huge game changer,” she said. “Just the fact that you can get out and feel like you want to live again and continue to contribute to the community.”

The Canadian Cystic Fibrosis registry reports there are over 130 patients affected by the disease in Saskatchewan and nearly 4,500 across Canada.

Doctors like Omar El-Halfawy said increased coverage is crucial for improving their quality of life. “Trikafta reduced emergency room visits by 20 per cent,” he said.

McEwan thanks the government for covering the drug in full for her, adding the increased coverage will help a lot of Saskatchewan families like hers.

“Some of the other provinces, they kind of going to go through their insurance companies to get coverage. But for us here, there’s no way my husband and I could afford this drug. In fact, I wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for Trikafta right now.”