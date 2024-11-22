Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Hyundai, Kia recall thousands of EVs in U.S., Canada. Here’s why

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 22, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
FILE - The front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. View image in full screen
FILE - The front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a pesky problem that can cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalls cover more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles including the 2022 through 2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023 through 2025 Ioniq 6, GV60 and GV70, and the 2023 and 2024 G80.

In Canada, the Hyundai recall covers 34,529 vehicles, which were produced between March and November of this year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in Canada or the U.S.,” Mohga Hassib, public relations analyst at Hyundai Auto Canada, said.

The automaker said all owners will be notified by letter mail on the next steps to bring their vehicles into a Hyundai dealer or Genesis retailer for software updates and any necessary part replacements.

Story continues below advertisement

The recall also included nearly 63,000 Kia EV 6 vehicles from 2022 through 2024.

Trending Now

According to Transport Canada, 11,445 Kia vehicles were impacted.

The affiliated Korean automakers said in government documents that a transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery.

Dealers will inspect and replace the control unit and a fuse if needed. They also will update software. Owners whose vehicles were recalled earlier this year to fix the same problem will have to visit their dealer again.

Owners will be notified by letter in December and January.

with a file from Global News’ Sean Previl

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices