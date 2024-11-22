Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Musical theatre students debut 2 new shows at Thousand Islands Playhouse

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
St. Lawrence College’s musical theatre students bring two exciting productions to the Thousand Islands Playhouse this weekend. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College’s musical theatre students bring two exciting productions to the Thousand Islands Playhouse this weekend. Jesse Reynolds / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

St. Lawrence College’s musical theatre students will premiere two original productions at the Thousand Islands Playhouse this weekend, including Take Me Back, a show exploring themes of regret and second chances.

The other is named “Iris (says goodbye)

The production stars Lola Nogueres as Jess, a character navigating a life-changing opportunity to rewrite her past.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It has a little bit of everything. It has drama, it has comedy, it has pop,” Nogueres says. “She’s an amazing, catastrophic character. She’s just great.”

Trending Now

The show offers something for everyone, director Julie Thompson says.

“You can bring your grandma, your baby, little sister, your mom and dad, and boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The performances run Friday through Monday, offering audiences a chance to support local talent and experience what could be “the next big thing.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices