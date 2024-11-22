Musical theatre students debut 2 new shows at Thousand Islands Playhouse

St. Lawrence College’s musical theatre students will premiere two original productions at the Thousand Islands Playhouse this weekend, including Take Me Back, a show exploring themes of regret and second chances.
The other is named “Iris (says goodbye)
The production stars Lola Nogueres as Jess, a character navigating a life-changing opportunity to rewrite her past.
“It has a little bit of everything. It has drama, it has comedy, it has pop,” Nogueres says. “She’s an amazing, catastrophic character. She’s just great.”
The show offers something for everyone, director Julie Thompson says.
“You can bring your grandma, your baby, little sister, your mom and dad, and boyfriend and girlfriend.”
The performances run Friday through Monday, offering audiences a chance to support local talent and experience what could be “the next big thing.”
