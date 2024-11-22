Musical theatre students debut 2 new shows at Thousand Islands Playhouse

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Lawrence College’s musical theatre students will premiere two original productions at the Thousand Islands Playhouse this weekend, including Take Me Back, a show exploring themes of regret and second chances.

The other is named “Iris (says goodbye)

The production stars Lola Nogueres as Jess, a character navigating a life-changing opportunity to rewrite her past.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It has a little bit of everything. It has drama, it has comedy, it has pop,” Nogueres says. “She’s an amazing, catastrophic character. She’s just great.”

The show offers something for everyone, director Julie Thompson says.

“You can bring your grandma, your baby, little sister, your mom and dad, and boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The performances run Friday through Monday, offering audiences a chance to support local talent and experience what could be “the next big thing.”