Update expected on school bus crash in B.C.’s Interior

Police are set to provide an update on Friday morning on the investigation into a school bus crash in B.C.’s Interior.

On June 21, 36 people were injured when a school bus carrying students from 100 Mile House fell down an embankment off Highway 97 near Lac Le Hache.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News at the time that the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools.

The school group was returning from an overnight field trip at Gavin Lake when the bus went off the highway down an embankment. There were 31 students and four adults on the bus.

2:44 Pedestrian killed in school bus crash in the Cariboo

A male pedestrian was also struck and killed by a different vehicle near the scene shortly after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unknown but more details are expected to be released on Friday.