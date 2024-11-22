Menu

Share



Update expected on school bus crash in B.C.’s Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Crashed B.C. school bus was filled with grade 6s, 7s, superintendent says
School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools. Troy Charles has the latest from Saturday – Jun 22, 2024
Police are set to provide an update on Friday morning on the investigation into a school bus crash in B.C.’s Interior.

On June 21, 36 people were injured when a school bus carrying students from 100 Mile House fell down an embankment off Highway 97 near Lac Le Hache.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News at the time that the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools.

The school group was returning from an overnight field trip at Gavin Lake when the bus went off the highway down an embankment. There were 31 students and four adults on the bus.

Pedestrian killed in school bus crash in the Cariboo

A male pedestrian was also struck and killed by a different vehicle near the scene shortly after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unknown but more details are expected to be released on Friday.

