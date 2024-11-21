Menu

Fire

Calgary fire crews respond to townhouse fire, reports of explosion in Mahogany

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Explosion in Mahogany
Fire in Mahogany, developing story
The Calgary Fire Department is at the scene of a townhouse fire in the southeast community of Mahogany.

CFD spokesperson, Carol Henke tells Global News there were multiple calls from 911 to a row of townhomes on Mahogany Road S.E.

Henke said crews were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to reports of an explosion followed by a large plume of black smoke.

CFD describes the property as a 6-plex of town homes.

Henke said a second alarm was called, which means more resources were required.

EMS says paramedics responded to reports of one person with minor injuries.

A photo provided to Global News shows flames and black smoke coming from the row of town houses.

More to come….

