Kingston prepares to host 59th Vanier Cup

Kingston is gearing up to host the 59th Vanier Cup on Saturday, welcoming the undefeated Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and the powerhouse Laval Rouge et Or, the team with the most wins in the cup’s history.

Mayor Bryan Paterson said the event is a chance to highlight Kingston’s ability to host major sporting events.

“I’m excited, and I think it really is a showcase of what Kingston is capable of and being able to host big sporting events of national significance like the Vanier Cup,” Paterson said.

The Vanier Cup, Canada’s university football championship, has been the pinnacle of the sport for nearly six decades. After 39 years in Toronto, the event now rotates among cities nationwide. Last year’s Kingston-hosted game generated over $2.3 million in economic impact, according to Tourism Kingston’s Emma Lambert.

“It generated over $2.3 million in economic impact just that weekend alone. So visitors coming to the city, taking in the game, staying at local hotels, going to restaurants when they’re here,” Lambert explained.

This year, Lambert anticipates even greater turnout, citing the proximity of both Laval and Laurier to Kingston and their robust football fan bases.

“I think that’s partly because the two teams that are playing in the championship are two huge football schools. It’s Laval vs. Laurier, so it’s a really exciting matchup. They’re also both driving distances to Kingston here,” Lambert said.

The weekend includes family-friendly events like the collegiate women’s flag football championship at Miklas-McCarney Field and a free “Try Football” event on Saturday morning for local youth.

Mayor Paterson added that Kingston will continue working to attract similar high-profile events.

“Ultimately we’re always looking for where those right partnerships and right opportunities to be able to attract an event that means a lot to the economy but also means a lot to the profile of the city,” he said.

The Vanier Cup promises not only thrilling football action but a significant boost to Kingston’s economy and community engagement.