Kingston Police raid unlicensed cannabis dispensary for 2nd time in a week

Kingston Police executed a second search warrant at an unlicensed cannabis dispensary at 185 Division St., just days after an earlier raid on Nov. 13.

The Special Services Unit conducted the operation on Nov. 19, following reports that the illegal dispensary had resumed operations. A justice of the peace granted a new search warrant under the Cannabis Act, allowing officers to investigate the reopened site.

During the raid, police seized a variety of items, including point-of-sale devices, advertising materials, unstamped tobacco products, and cannabis-based goods with a total street value of $195,290. Items confiscated included:

10,061 grams of loose marijuana

765 grams of pre-rolled joints

736 grams of hash

7,967 grams of edible gummies and chocolates

A 23-year-old Kingston woman was charged with two counts under the Cannabis Control Act and one count related to unstamped tobacco under the Criminal Code of Canada. She has been released on an undertaking.

Kingston Police emphasized the importance of compliance with Ontario cannabis regulations, noting that illegal dispensaries undermine licensed businesses and pose risks to public health and safety.

Anyone with information about illegal cannabis or tobacco sales in Kingston is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Shawn Birney.