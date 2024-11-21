Manitoba government funds new investigation unit in Swan Valley region

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s NDP government is funding a pilot program that will see the creation of a new investigation unit in the province’s west.

It says nearly $265,000 is going toward the RCMP unit in Swan River to crack down on drug trafficking and other serious crime.

The money will go toward the hiring of three new officers who are to work on complex and multi-jurisdictional investigations in the Swan Valley region.

Swan River Mayor Lance Jacobson says area municipalities have also committed funds for the project.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the new unit is expected to ease some of the strain experienced at the RCMP detachment and proactively address public safety concerns in the community.

Swan River and the surrounding municipalities have signed a five-year agreement to establish the new unit.

