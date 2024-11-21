Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP searching for semi driver charged in fatal crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year, and it's been rattling for advocates and victims' families, who call on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man they allege caused a fatal crash in southern Manitoba Friday night.

Police said a semi-trailer crossed into the intersection of provincial roads 201 and 306 just after 7 p.m. and hit a southbound SUV, killing the 35-year-old driver and her eight-year-old daughter.

The semi driver was taken to hospital and treated for injuries, but has since disappeared, police say.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP have been searching for Navjeet Singh, 25, of Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg with no luck, and he’s now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

He faces charges of obstructing a peace officer and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-5469 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

‘Headlights flying through the air’: No injuries in dramatic Winnipeg car crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

