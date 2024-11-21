Manitoba RCMP searching for semi driver charged in fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man they allege caused a fatal crash in southern Manitoba Friday night.

Police said a semi-trailer crossed into the intersection of provincial roads 201 and 306 just after 7 p.m. and hit a southbound SUV, killing the 35-year-old driver and her eight-year-old daughter.

The semi driver was taken to hospital and treated for injuries, but has since disappeared, police say.

RCMP have been searching for Navjeet Singh, 25, of Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg with no luck, and he’s now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

He faces charges of obstructing a peace officer and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-5469 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

