Canada

City of Guelph reaches collective agreement with local transit union

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 21, 2024 8:08 am
1 min read
The City of Guelph is moving forward with ATU 1189 on a new collective agreement. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph is moving forward with ATU 1189 on a new collective agreement. Matt Carty / Global News
The City of Guelph has directed staff to finalize a new collective agreement with the union representing approximately 260 transit workers.

In a news release on Wednesday, acting general manager of human resources Stephen O’Brien said the two sides reached an agreement that benefits everyone, including employees, transit users and taxpayers.

He said he appreciates the time members of ATU 1189 and city staff spent at the bargaining table.

Scott Bate, Local 1189 president/business agent, said the new three-year deal not only honours the members’ hard work and dedication but also addresses the concerns that were most important to them.

A strike was averted earlier this month after both sides reached a tentative deal.

The new deal covers a three-year period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027.

