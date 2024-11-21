City of Guelph reaches collective agreement with local transit union

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has directed staff to finalize a new collective agreement with the union representing approximately 260 transit workers.

In a news release on Wednesday, acting general manager of human resources Stephen O’Brien said the two sides reached an agreement that benefits everyone, including employees, transit users and taxpayers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said he appreciates the time members of ATU 1189 and city staff spent at the bargaining table.

Scott Bate, Local 1189 president/business agent, said the new three-year deal not only honours the members’ hard work and dedication but also addresses the concerns that were most important to them.

A strike was averted earlier this month after both sides reached a tentative deal.

The new deal covers a three-year period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027.