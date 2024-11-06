City of Guelph and transit union reach tentative deal, avert strike

Send this page to someone via email

Buses in the Royal City will be running again.

A strike between the union representing transit workers and the City of Guelph has been averted.

According to a news release from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1189 on Tuesday, the tentative deal includes significant wage increases and a better work-life balance.

Scott Bate, Local 1189 president/business agent, said union members worked hard for this contract.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are pleased to announce that after long negotiations, Local 1189 has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Guelph,” Bate said.

He said they believe the contract strikes the right balance between meeting workers’ needs and maintaining the highest level of services that the residents in Guelph deserve.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stephen O’Brien, acting general manager of human resources, said the city is grateful for the efforts of all parties at the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

A practice picket scheduled outside city hall on Wednesday morning has been called off as a result.

The deal will be finalized after ATU Local 1189 and the city hold a ratification membership vote in the coming week.