City of Guelph and transit union reach tentative deal, avert strike

Buses in the Royal City will be running again.
A strike between the union representing transit workers and the City of Guelph has been averted.
According to a news release from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1189 on Tuesday, the tentative deal includes significant wage increases and a better work-life balance.
Scott Bate, Local 1189 president/business agent, said union members worked hard for this contract.
Get breaking National news
“We are pleased to announce that after long negotiations, Local 1189 has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Guelph,” Bate said.
He said they believe the contract strikes the right balance between meeting workers’ needs and maintaining the highest level of services that the residents in Guelph deserve.
In a statement on Tuesday, Stephen O’Brien, acting general manager of human resources, said the city is grateful for the efforts of all parties at the bargaining table.
A practice picket scheduled outside city hall on Wednesday morning has been called off as a result.
The deal will be finalized after ATU Local 1189 and the city hold a ratification membership vote in the coming week.
- Trump win sends bitcoin price to record highs in crypto boom
- Passenger rights group takes WestJet to court claiming ‘deceptive’ reimbursement policy
- Bank of Canada worried jumbo rate cut would send sign of ‘economic trouble’
- Canada Post, union still at odds as strike looms. What are the sticking points?
Comments