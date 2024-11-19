Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid has a three-point performance as Oilers beat Senators 5-2

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 10:16 pm
2 min read
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard (2) watches the puck bounce around the back of the net after scoring on Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark as the Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin looks on during first period NHL action, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard (2) watches the puck bounce around the back of the net after scoring on Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark as the Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin looks on during first period NHL action, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead his Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the other goals for the Oilers (10-8-2), who were coming off a 3-0 loss in Montreal on Monday.

Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris replied for Ottawa (8-9-1).

The month of November continued to be a struggle for the Senators as they dropped their third straight (0-2-1) and are now 3-5-1 for the month.

Bouchard opened scoring early in the first period, taking the puck from his own end and working his way through to beat Linus Ullmark, who made 27 saves, up high.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 late in the period with his 99th career goal, but 35 seconds later McDavid scored his first of the night after being left uncovered at the side of the net. McDavid then made it 3-1 scoring on a two-man advantage.

McDavid fed Draisaitl early in the second, who beat Ullmark off his backhand.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 5-1 midway through the third, tipping Derek Ryan’s shot. Norris tipped a Nick Jensen shot to round out Ottawa’s scoring.

Takeaways

Senators: Defensive zone breakdowns proved costly for Ottawa. Three of Edmonton’s five goals were scored as a result of poor defensive play.

Trending Now

Oilers: Stuart Skinner wasn’t tested often but was solid when called upon, making 27 saves.

Key moment

With Norris in the box for cross-checking, Ottawa’s Claude Giroux was called for a face-off violation leading to a two-man advantage for the Oilers and McDavid’s second goal of the game.

Key stat

McDavid had never scored against Ullmark coming into the game. McDavid now has 13 goals and 32 assists in 25 games vs. Ottawa.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Oilers: Edmonton will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

